Rocket Pool ETH Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,280.55 or 0.07685254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $211.58 million and $2.04 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,226 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,305.880618 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $999,714.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

