Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,011.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $21,438.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $21,996.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

