Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 351,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.