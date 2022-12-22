Robert W. Baird Downgrades Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Neutral

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

