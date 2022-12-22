Robert Bernshteyn Sells 8,074 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COUP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after acquiring an additional 159,913 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,503,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

