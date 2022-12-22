Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 43,970 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $49.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

