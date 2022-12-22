Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 14,658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. 74,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

