Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,125. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.