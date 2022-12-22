Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,336 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.55. The stock had a trading volume of 554,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

