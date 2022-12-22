Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,714,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,127,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,163. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.71.

