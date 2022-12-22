Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 280.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,785. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

