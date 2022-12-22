Ribbon Finance (RBN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $408,791.19

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $408,791.19 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $861.46 or 0.05132019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00499318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.12 or 0.29584812 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

