Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $22.56. Revolve Group shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 6,357 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

