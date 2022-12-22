Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $22.56. Revolve Group shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 6,357 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
