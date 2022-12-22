Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $235,000.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $751,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

