Retirement Solution Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 1,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.