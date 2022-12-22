Reserve Rights 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $133.88 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $852.31 or 0.05079492 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00490885 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29085181 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
