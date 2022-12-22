Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76).

12/13/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/28/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/23/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72).

11/15/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BHP Group by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

