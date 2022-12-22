Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 22nd (AGEN, AMGN, CCL, CHTR, CNOB, COUP, DG, FURY, GMGI, GOOGL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 22nd:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Get Agenus Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $256.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.40 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from 270.00 to 355.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.