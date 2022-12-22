Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 22nd (AGEN, AMGN, CCL, CHTR, CNOB, COUP, DG, FURY, GMGI, GOOGL)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 22nd:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $256.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.40 price target on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $54.00 to $50.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from 270.00 to 355.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.