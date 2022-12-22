Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Accenture plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.45 and a 200-day moving average of $284.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

