Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 607 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 604 ($7.34). Approximately 176,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 203,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.05).

The company has a market cap of £484.53 million and a PE ratio of 616.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 551.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.63.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

