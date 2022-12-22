renBTC (RENBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $494,771.56

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $62.47 million and $494,771.56 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for $17,452.17 or 1.03806805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

