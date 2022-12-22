Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 3%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 23,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,244,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $132,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

