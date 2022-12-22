Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.