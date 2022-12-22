Rede Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

