Rede Wealth LLC Sells 197 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 217,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,967. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

