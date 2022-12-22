Rede Wealth LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,501,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPLV traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 50,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

