Rede Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,030,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.83. 296,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910,826. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

