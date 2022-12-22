Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

12/20/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $379.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $335.00.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $327.00 to $323.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $382.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $280.00.

11/16/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $390.00.

11/15/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/11/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $347.00 to $300.00.

11/9/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $312.00.

11/8/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $366.00 to $329.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $348.00 to $340.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.84. 139,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Get The Home Depot Inc alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

