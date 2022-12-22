Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RETA stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $15,378,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.