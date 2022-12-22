Rarible Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Rarible has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $586,159.37 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00010153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $874.71 or 0.05248477 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00491588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,854.07 or 0.29125623 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

