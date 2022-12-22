Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Tops $3.36 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.80 or 0.01470726 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008819 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019419 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.49 or 0.01709125 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

