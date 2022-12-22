RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $9.28. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 133,534 shares changing hands.

RADCOM Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.