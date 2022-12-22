Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $8.84 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $8.84 or 0.00052546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $88.35 million and approximately $8,114.67 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.85419137 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,694.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

