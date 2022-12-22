Quant (QNT) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $19.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $104.82 or 0.00623119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.
Quant Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
