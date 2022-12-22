Qtum Price Reaches $1.99 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00011847 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $208.29 million and approximately $21.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.46 or 0.07227721 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,462,670 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

