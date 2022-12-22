Qtum Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $207.90 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00011826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.42 or 0.07240197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022120 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,463,234 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.