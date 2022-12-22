ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 5.9% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.25. 710,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,988,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.