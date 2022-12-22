ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 6.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 2,081,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,056,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 9.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 59,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

