ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $36,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.