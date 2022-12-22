ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Smart Materials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TINT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

