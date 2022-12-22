ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Up 2.3%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.25. 400,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,215,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

