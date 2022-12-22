ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading Up 1.3%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 39,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,357,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWM. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.