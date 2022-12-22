Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.17

Prom (PROM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $76.03 million and $2.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00024757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014980 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.15682789 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,954,934.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

