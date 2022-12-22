Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.15

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00024632 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $75.71 million and $2.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014822 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00226266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.15682789 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,954,934.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

