Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

