Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.
NEE opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
