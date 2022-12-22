Procyon Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.