Procyon Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

