Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $59.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
