Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $441.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

